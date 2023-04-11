Trending
Entertainment News
April 11, 2023 / 10:17 AM

Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident

By Annie Martin
Jeremy Renner appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following his life-threatening snowplow accident in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jeremy Renner appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following his life-threatening snowplow accident in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner says he was "kicked out" of the first ICU where he was treated after his snowplow accident.

The 52-year-old actor appeared on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following his life-threatening injuries from the incident in January.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma after being run over by his 7-ton snowcat snowplow machine while trying to protect his nephew.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Renner compared the first ICU to a "haunted house" and shared how he was kicked out.

"Well, first of all, look man -- they put you on so many drugs, and it was sort of an 'under construction' sort of ICU. They weren't done with the ICU area when I got there," the star said. "So they put me in, like, a janitor's closet like it's a VIP thing, but it had no bathroom in it."

"I'm like, the lights are flickering, everyone here is moaning -- like they're dying in the ICU. I'm like, this is like a haunted house. And it's called ICU, like 'I see you,'" he added, using a creepy voice. "Like a creepy haunted house. I'm like, I want out of this place. I'm not gonna get better here."

Now that he is on the mend, Renner said he plans to return to the first ICU and apologize.

"I'm going back to this hospital this week to apologize to every one of those nurses. I'm going to apologize," he said.

Renner discussed his accident in depth during an interview with Diane Sawyer released last week. The actor said he refuses to be "haunted" by the memory of what he went through.

Renner is known for playing Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He most recently starred as the character on the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

