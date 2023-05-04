Trending
May 4, 2023 / 7:53 AM

Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support

By Karen Butler
1/5
Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on 2021. He thanked fans for their support while he has been hospitalized. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on 2021. He thanked fans for their support while he has been hospitalized. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, who has been hospitalized for about three weeks due to an undisclosed medical condition, is thanking his fans for support.

Foxx, 55, posted on Instagram Wednesday: "Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed!!!"

The message, which has already gotten more than 500,000 "likes," included praying hands, as well as heart and fox emojis.

Jeremy Renner, who has been going through his own health battles as he recovers from a January snowplowing mishap, commented on Foxx's post, "Sending you love and strength."

Action movie star Vin Diesel left a praying hands emoji.

"You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it," wrote actor Ansel Elgort.

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon will fill in for Foxx for Season 6 of the Fox game show, Beat Shazam, while Foxx recovers.

In his Instagram Stories, Foxx shared a post about the show and said: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon See u all soon."

Foxx has hosted and executive produced the series since its premiere in 2017.

Foxx's daughter Corinne announced on April 12 that the actor had suffered a "medical complication" and his friend Martin Lawrence said later in the month that he is "doing better."

Jamie Foxx turns 55: a look back

Jamie Foxx, MTV Video Music Awards host, rehearses for the show in New York City, on September 4, 2001. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

