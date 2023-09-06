Trending
TV
Sept. 6, 2023 / 2:10 PM

'Mayor of Kingstown' with Jeremy Renner renewed for Season 3

By Annie Martin
Jeremy Renner stars in the Taylor Sheridan series "Mayor of Kingstown." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jeremy Renner stars in the Taylor Sheridan series "Mayor of Kingstown." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner's series Mayor of Kingstown will return for a third season.

Paramount+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the crime thriller series for Season 3.

Mayor of Kingstown is created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

The series follows "the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." Renner plays Mike McLusky, with Dianne Wiest as Mike's mother, Mariam, and Taylor Handley as Mike's brother Kyle.

"Tacking themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither," an official synopsis reads.

Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen also star.

Mayor of Kingstown originally premiered in November 2021 and completed its second season in March. The show is a top performing original drama on Paramount+, the streaming service said.

Renner was seriously injured in a snowplow accident in January and has documented his recovery on social media.

The actor is also known for playing Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for starring on the Disney+ series Rennervations.

TV // 53 minutes ago
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman and Sarayu Blue star in "Expats," a new Prime Video series based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel "The Expatriates."
TV // 8 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Worth the Hype" host Frankie Celenza discusses the new show, premiering Wednesday on Tastemade, exploring restaurants in different cities.
TV // 2 hours ago
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "American Horror Story: Delicate," a new season of "AHS" starring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, is coming to FX.
TV // 4 hours ago
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Lupin," a French thriller series starring Omar Sy, will return for a third season on Netflix.
TV // 10 hours ago
NEW YORK, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Costume designer Meredith Markworth-Pollack says it was a tremendous challenge dressing the cast of "Afterparty" for Season 2, with episodes featuring looks with film noir, psychological thriller and western vibes.
TV // 22 hours ago
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- CBS announced the premiere of "NCIS: Sydney" on Nov. 13 on CBS and Paramount+, after a Nov. 10 premiere in Australia.
TV // 22 hours ago
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- NBC announced Tuesday that "Quantum Leap" Season 2 has added two new regular cast members. The season premieres Oct. 4.
TV // 1 day ago
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg missed "The View" Season 27 premiere after testing positive for COVID-19.
TV // 1 day ago
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a sports docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will return for Season 2 on FX.
TV // 1 day ago
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix teased "Heartstopper" Season 3 by releasing the title for the premiere.
