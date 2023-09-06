Trending
Sept. 6, 2023 / 11:42 AM

'Lupin': Omar Sy plans high-profile heist in Part 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
Omar Sy plays Assane Diop on the Netflix series "Lupin." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Omar Sy plays Assane Diop on the Netflix series "Lupin." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Lupin Part 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Omar Sy.

Lupin is a French thriller series created by George Kay and François Uzan. The show follows Assane Diop (Sy), a professional thief inspired by the character Arsène Lupin, created by author Maurice Leblanc.

The trailer shows Assane (Sy) plot a high-profile heist where he gives advance warning that he plans to steal a valuable black pearl. The situation is complicated when Assane's family is put in danger.

"Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down," an official synopsis reads.

Ludivine Sagnier and Clotilde Hesme also star.

Netflix shared a poster for the season in April that shows Assane standing high above the city of Paris.

Lupin Part 3 premieres Oct. 5 on Netflix.

