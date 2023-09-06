Trending
Sept. 6, 2023

'Pain Hustlers' teaser: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans navigate ecstasy, greed

By Annie Martin
Emily Blunt stars in the new crime drama "Pain Hustlers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Emily Blunt stars in the new crime drama "Pain Hustlers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Pain Hustlers.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the crime drama Wednesday featuring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.

Pain Hustlers is based on the Evan Hughes book Pain Hustlers: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup.

The film follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a single mom struggling to raise her daughter. The character "takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme," according to an official synopsis.

The trailer shows Blunt's character get caught up in the ecstasy, paranoia, aggression and greed of her new company.

Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James and Chloe Coleman also star.

Netflix released first-look photos for the film on Tuesday.

Pain Hustlers is written by Wells Tower and directed by David Yates, known for the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies.

The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this month and open in select theaters Oct. 20. It starts streaming Oct. 27 on Netflix.

