Sept. 5, 2023 / 1:26 PM

'Pain Hustlers' photos introduce Emily Blunt, Chris Evans crime drama

By Annie Martin
Emily Blunt stars in the new film "Pain Hustlers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Emily Blunt stars in the new film "Pain Hustlers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is introducing the new film Pain Hustlers.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the crime drama Tuesday featuring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.

Pain Hustlers is based on the Evan Hughes book Pain Hustlers: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup. Wells Tower wrote the script, with David Yates (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts) as director.

The film follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter. The character "takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme," according to an official synopsis.

Evans plays Zanna Therapeutics sales rep Pete Brenner, according to Entertainment Weekly. Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James and Chloe Coleman also star.

"I've always been fascinated by salespeople and what they do and the moral side of the pharma industry when they're hustling to make money," Yates told EW.

Pain Hustlers will have its world premiere Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in select theaters Oct. 20. The movie starts streaming Oct. 27 on Netflix.

