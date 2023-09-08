Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 8, 2023 / 9:29 AM

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' teaser: Kurt Russell shares secrets about Godzilla

By Annie Martin
Kurt Russell stars in the new series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 4 | Kurt Russell stars in the new series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and November premiere date for the show Friday.

Advertisement

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set in Legendary's MonsterVerse, a fictional universe featuring Godzilla, King Kong and other Toho Co. characters.

The new series takes place in the wake of a "thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real."

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer features footage of Monarch official Bill Randa (John Goodman), who first appeared in the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island, and shows Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) prepare to share his secrets.

"Hopes. Dreams. Ambitions. The mission was to protect their world... and ours," Shaw says. "It's what we wanted Monarch to be. Instead of chasing monsters."

Advertisement

"If you come with me, you'll know everything, I promise," he adds.

Russell plays an older version of Shaw, while his son Wyatt Russell portrays a younger version of the character.

Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski also star.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. The series will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 17 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ previously shared first-look photos for the show.

The MonsterVerse also includes the titles Godzilla (2014), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBC to air 'Christmas at Graceland' special on Nov. 29
TV // 2 hours ago
NBC to air 'Christmas at Graceland' special on Nov. 29
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- NBC has announced plans to celebrate the winter holidays and the legacy of late rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley with a new live music special called "Christmas at Graceland."
'Heels' star Mary McCormack: Willie would have loved to wrestle like Crystal
TV // 4 hours ago
'Heels' star Mary McCormack: Willie would have loved to wrestle like Crystal
NEW YORK, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Mary McCormack told UPI that Willie -- the minor-league, pro wrestling group manager she plays on "Heels" -- is thrilled to be heading a new women's division in Season 2 of the Starz drama.
'Minx' star Idara Victor: Success less fun than Tina expected
TV // 5 hours ago
'Minx' star Idara Victor: Success less fun than Tina expected
NEW YORK, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Idara Victor told UPI that Tina, the smart and ambitious assistant she plays in the 1970s-era comedy, "Minx," has finally achieved the success she always craved in Season 2, which wraps up Friday.
Emma Corrin wakes up to 'A Murder at the End of the World'
TV // 17 hours ago
Emma Corrin wakes up to 'A Murder at the End of the World'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- FX released a full trailer for "A Murder at the End of the World," premiering Nov. 14. Emma Corrin stars in the mystery created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.
'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' teaser: David Oyelowo plays U.S. Marshal
TV // 20 hours ago
'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' teaser: David Oyelowo plays U.S. Marshal
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," a new series starring David Oyelowo and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, is coming to Paramount+ in November.
'Goosebumps' reboot gets teaser, October premiere date
TV // 23 hours ago
'Goosebumps' reboot gets teaser, October premiere date
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Goosebumps," a new show based on the R.L. Stine horror book series, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
CBS reveals 'Survivor' Season 45 cast
TV // 1 day ago
CBS reveals 'Survivor' Season 45 cast
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- CBS announced the cast of "Survivor" Season 45 on Wednesday.
'Expats' photos: Nicole Kidman stars in Lulu Wang series
TV // 1 day ago
'Expats' photos: Nicole Kidman stars in Lulu Wang series
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman and Sarayu Blue star in "Expats," a new Prime Video series based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel "The Expatriates."
Frankie Celenza asks chefs, diners if eateries are 'Worth the Hype'
TV // 2 days ago
Frankie Celenza asks chefs, diners if eateries are 'Worth the Hype'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Worth the Hype" host Frankie Celenza discusses the new show, premiering Wednesday on Tastemade, exploring restaurants in different cities.
'Mayor of Kingstown' with Jeremy Renner renewed for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Mayor of Kingstown' with Jeremy Renner renewed for Season 3
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Mayor of Kingstown," a crime thriller created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner, will return for a third season on Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
BTS member V takes a swim in 'Slow Dancing' music video teaser
BTS member V takes a swim in 'Slow Dancing' music video teaser
Cher shares cover art for new Christmas album
Cher shares cover art for new Christmas album
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement