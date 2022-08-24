Trending
Aug. 24, 2022 / 6:37 PM

'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' sequels move to March, Christmas

By Fred Topel
Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" sequel will now open Christmas Day 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" sequel will now open Christmas Day 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is moving the sequels to Aquaman and Shazam! Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now open March 17 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Christmas Day, 2025.

Deadline was the first to report the news. Variety also confirmed.

The Aquaman sequel originally had the March slot, but needs more time in postproduction according to Deadline. The first Aquaman was a December 2018 release and grossed $335 million domestically, and over $1 billion worldwide.

The March date also allows Shazam! access to IMAX screens which will be booked with Avatar: The Way of Water this December, according to Deadline. Warner Bros. still has the DC Comics film Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, slated for Oct. 21.

This news comes after a fraught period for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Comics property. The company will not release Batgirl and passed on an animated Batman series.

The Flash release is still scheduled for 2023. Star Ezra Miller recently apologized and committed to seek treatment amid legal troubles.

Warner Bros. also announced The Nun 2 for Sept. 8, 2023 and an untitled film for Feb. 10. Salem's Lot again moved off April 21 to a TBD date, also due to post-production demands. The Stephen King adaptation was previously scheduled for Sept. 9 this year.

