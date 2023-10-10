Trending
Oct. 10, 2023 / 9:48 AM

'The Color Purple': Taraji P. Henson sings in new trailer

By Annie Martin
Taraji P. Henson plays Shug Avery in "The Color Purple." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Taraji P. Henson plays Shug Avery in "The Color Purple." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Color Purple.

The studio shared a trailer for the musical drama Tuesday featuring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks.

The Color Purple is based on the Broadway musical and Alice Walker novel of the same name. The film is written by Marcus Gardley and directed by Blitz Bazawule.

The new movie is described as a "bold new take" on Walker's novel, which follows "the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond."

The trailer shows Henson perform the song "Push Da Button" as her character, Shug Avery.

Phylicia Mpasi and Barrino play younger and older versions of Celie, with Halle Bailey and Ciara as younger and older versions of Nettie. Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins and H.E.R. also star.

Warner Bros. shared a first trailer for the film in May.

The Color Purple opens in theaters Dec. 25.

Walker's novel was previously adapted as a 1985 film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey.

