Oct. 9, 2023 / 2:10 PM

'Snow White': Disney+ to stream 4K restoration of classic film

By Annie Martin
"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" will get a 4K restoration in honor of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary. Photo courtesy of Disney+
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Disney classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has received an all-new restoration.

Disney+ announced a 4K restoration of the 1937 animated film Monday in honor of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary.

The Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team worked with key artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios, including Michael Giaimo and Eric Goldberg, on the restored version.

The teams previously collaborated on a 4K restoration of Cinderella that premiered in August during World Princess Week.

"The opportunity to help restore Snow White was both an honor and a challenge," Goldberg said in a press release. "As the very first Walt Disney feature, Mike Giaimo and I felt we owed a debt to history to get it looking as beautiful, and as accurate to the original colors, as we could. The muted palette and the delicate watercolor backgrounds evoke the illustrated fairy tales that Walt so loved, and the story and characters continue to resonate to this day. I hope our work inspires future generations of animation artists to fully appreciate the masterful talent and care that has gone into this landmark film.

"We are incredibly excited to go back to Walt's original negative and use current state of the art technology to restore this stunning classic to its original beauty," Walt Disney Studios director of restoration Kevin Schaeffer added.

The Snow White 4K restoration will start streaming Oct. 16 on Disney+.

