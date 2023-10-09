1 of 5 | Angelina Jolie will play opera singer Maria Callas in "Maria," a new film from "Jackie" director Pablo Larrain. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Fremantle is teasing the new film Maria. The studio shared first-look photos for the movie Monday featuring Angelina Jolie. Advertisement

Maria explores the life of Maria Callas, a "legendary, iconic and controversial" opera singer, often described as the original diva.

"Based on true accounts, Maria tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris," an official synopsis reads.

The photos introduce Jolie as Callas, who died at age 53 in September 1977.

Maria is written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Pablo Larrain (Jackie). Knight and Larrain previously collaborated on Larrain's film Spencer.

Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Valeria Golino also star.

"I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas's remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steve Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina's brilliant work and extraordinary preparation," Larrain said in a statement.

Filming will take place in Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan. Jolie's costumes in the film are based on original looks worn by Callas.

Maria will mark Jolie's first film since Marvel's Eternals (2021).

