Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM

'Migration trailer: Awkwafina voices New York City pigeon

By Annie Martin
Awkwafina voices the pigeon Chump in the new film "Migration." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Awkwafina voices the pigeon Chump in the new film "Migration." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Illumination is giving a glimpse of the new movie Migration.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated film Tuesday featuring the voice of actress and comedian Awkwafina.

Advertisement

Migration is written by The White Lotus creator Mike White and directed by Benjamin Renner.

The film follows Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), Pam (Elizabeth Banks), Dax (Caspar Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal), a family of mallard ducks who attempt to migrate from New England to Jamaica.

The trailer shows the family stop over in New York City, where they meet Chump (Awkwafina), the leader of a pigeon gang.

"As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other -- and themselves -- than they ever imagined," an official synopsis reads.

Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, Carol Kane and Danny DeVito also have voice roles.

Advertisement

Illumination previously released a trailer for the film in July.

Migration opens in theaters Dec. 22.

As a studio, Illumination is also known for Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets and Sing.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lance Henriksen sees future self in 'On Fire' grandpa
Movies // 7 hours ago
Lance Henriksen sees future self in 'On Fire' grandpa
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Lance Henriksen says his latest film, "On Fire," hits a little close to home, casting him as an elderly man in great peril during a natural disaster.
June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+
Movies // 23 hours ago
June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "June," a new film about June Carter Cash, a country music singer and the wife of Johnny Cash, will premiere on Paramount+ in January.
'The Garfield Movie' trailer shows Jon meet baby Garfield
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Garfield Movie' trailer shows Jon meet baby Garfield
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "The Garfield Movie," a new animated film featuring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson and Hannah Waddingham, opens in May.
Sofia Boutella goes to war in 'Rebel Moon: Part One' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Sofia Boutella goes to war in 'Rebel Moon: Part One' trailer
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 2 1/2-minute trailer for its upcoming sci fi-action movie, "Rebel Moon -- Part One: Child of Fire," on Sunday.
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Movies // 1 day ago
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White spoke about portraying professional wrestlers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich after a screening Sunday of "The Iron Claw," in theaters December 22.
'Marvels' tops North American box office with $42M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Marvels' tops North American box office with $42M
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "The Marvels" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $42 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Watch: Sword-wielding Millie Bobby Brown fights for kingdom in 'Damsel' teaser
Movies // 2 days ago
Watch: Sword-wielding Millie Bobby Brown fights for kingdom in 'Damsel' teaser
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown is seen wielding a sword, scaling mountains and facing monsters in an effort to protect her kingdom in the trailer for the new Netflix medieval fantasy movie, "Damsel."
'Blue Beetle' to premiere on Max on Nov. 17
Movies // 3 days ago
'Blue Beetle' to premiere on Max on Nov. 17
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Superhero movie, "Blue Beetle," is set to premiere on Max Nov. 17.
'SNL' alum Cheri Oteri: 'Love Virtually' exposes absurdity of tech obsession
Movies // 3 days ago
'SNL' alum Cheri Oteri: 'Love Virtually' exposes absurdity of tech obsession
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Groundlings and "Saturday Night Live" alum Cheri Oteri says her new live-action and 3D animated comedy, "Love Virtually," reflects how many people seek human connection in a high-tech world.
Elon Musk biopic in development at A24; Darren Aronofsky to direct
Movies // 3 days ago
Elon Musk biopic in development at A24; Darren Aronofsky to direct
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Darren Aronofsky will direct a new film about SpaceX founder and former Tesla chairman Elon Musk for A24.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+
June Carter Cash documentary coming to Paramount+
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
'BiP' couple Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin marry in Puerto Rico
'BiP' couple Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin marry in Puerto Rico
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement