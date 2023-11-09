Trending
Movies
Nov. 9, 2023 / 10:51 AM

'Inside Out 2' teaser: Maya Hawke voices new emotion Anxiety

By Annie Martin
Maya Hawke voices new emotion Anxiety in "Inside Out 2." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar are giving a glimpse of the new film Inside Out 2.

The studios shared a teaser trailer for the movie Thursday featuring new cast member Maya Hawke (Stranger Things).

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 animated film Inside Out, which follows Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Anger (Lewis Black), the five personified emotions of a young girl named Riley.

The trailer introduces Anxiety (Hawke), one of the new emotions who stirs things up at headquarters.

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone," an official synopsis reads.

Poehler, Smith and Black reprise their roles, with Tony Hale to replace Hader as Fear and Liza Lapira to replace Kaling as Disgust.

A poster for the film gives a glimpse of the other new emotions joining Anxiety.

Inside Out 2 is written by Meg LeFauve and directed by Kelsey Mann. The film opens in theaters June 14, 2024.

