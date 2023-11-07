Trending
TV
Nov. 7, 2023 / 3:14 PM

'The Artful Dodger' trailer: Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays 'Oliver Twist' pickpocket

By Annie Martin
Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays Jack Dawkins, aka the Artful Dodger, on "The Artful Dodger." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays Jack Dawkins, aka the Artful Dodger, on "The Artful Dodger." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing the new series The Artful Dodger.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Game of Thrones actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The Artful Dodger is based on the character from the Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist.

Brodie-Sangster plays Jack Dawkins, aka the Artful Dodger, a pickpocket turned surgeon, while David Thewlis portrays Fagin, the leader of Dodger's former criminal element.

"Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins is The Artful Dodger, whose fast, pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon. Dodger's past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime," an official description reads.

Maia Mitchell also stars as Lady Belle, the Governor's daughter who is determined to become Port Victory's first female surgeon.

Disney+ shared first-look photos for the show in August.

The Artful Dodger will premiere Nov. 29 on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ via Star globally.

Brodie-Sangster is known for playing Jojen Reed on Game of Thrones, while Thewlis portrayed Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter movies.

