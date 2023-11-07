Trending
Nov. 7, 2023 / 2:31 PM

'Shogun' teaser shows Cosmo Jarvis wash up in Japan

By Annie Martin
Hiroyuki Sanada plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga in "Shōgun." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of the new series Shōgun.

The network shared a teaser for the period drama Tuesday featuring Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Shōgun is based on the James Clavell novel of the same name, the first book in his Asian Saga. The show is described as "an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in Feudal Japan."

The teaser shows English sailor Jack Blackthorne (Jarvis) wash up on the shores of Japan, where he is taken prisoner.

"Death is in our air, and sea, and earth. It can come for us at any moment," Sawai's Mariko says in a voiceover.

"Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada) is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village," an official synopsis reads.

FX released a full trailer for the series last week.

Shōgun is created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks. The series will premiere on FX on Hulu in February.

