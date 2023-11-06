Disney+ holiday collection to include 'Santa Clauses' S2, 'Dashing Through the Snow'

1 of 4 | "The Santa Clauses" Season 2 starring Tim Allen will stream as part of the Disney+ Happy Holidays Collection. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced the titles for this year's Happy Holidays Collection. The streaming service will feature new holiday-themed films and TV series beginning in November, along with other streaming premieres. Advertisement

Highlights include The Santa Clauses Season 2, which will premiere Nov. 8. The series is based on the Santa Clause movies starring Tim Allen, who reprises his role as Scott Calvin, an ordinary man who becomes Santa Claus.

Disney+ released a trailer for Season 2 in October.

Making a watchlist, c̶h̶e̶c̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶i̶t̶ streaming everything twice! What are you crossing off the #SeasonsStreamings list first? pic.twitter.com/fDnmVDIgMj— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 6, 2023

Dashing Through the Snow, a new film starring Lil Rel Howery, Ludacris and Teyonah Parris, will premiere Nov. 17. The movie follows social worker Eddie Garrick (Ludacris) and his daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum), who meet a mysterious man named Nick (Howery) on Christmas Eve.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, an animated special set in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid universe, will premiere Dec. 8, while the Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road will stream Dec. 25.

In addition to the holiday lineup, big streaming premieres will include Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a new series starring Walker Scobell, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2.

Spider-Man: Far from Home starring Tom Holland is available to stream now.