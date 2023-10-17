1 of 4 | Disney+ released a trailer and art Tuesday for Season 2 of "The Santa Clauses," starring Tim Allen stars as Scott Calvin. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for Season 2 of its original series The Santa Clauses on Tuesday. The show stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a businessman who unexpectedly becomes Santa Claus. Advertisement

Season 2 premieres Nov. 8 and focuses on Scott training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the role of Santa Claus.

"The best part of Christmas is spending time with your loved one," Allen says in the trailer. "Which is why I'm so geeked to turn Santa into a family business."

"However, a bit of North Pole magic brings an unexpected challenge to Scott's plan," a synopsis reads.

In the trailer, another Santa appears claiming to be the rightful Santa, who was wrongly exiled from the North Pole.

The Santa Clause media franchise includes three feature films released between 1994 to 2006. Season 1 of the series premiered in November 2022 and followed the Calvin family as Scott unsuccessfully attempted to find a successor.

The Santa Clauses also features Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Eric Stonestreet.