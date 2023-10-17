Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM

Tim Allen's Santa trains son in 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 trailer

By Jonna Lorenz
Disney+ released a trailer and art Tuesday for Season 2 of "The Santa Clauses," starring Tim Allen stars as Scott Calvin. Photo courtesy of Disney+
1 of 4 | Disney+ released a trailer and art Tuesday for Season 2 of "The Santa Clauses," starring Tim Allen stars as Scott Calvin. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for Season 2 of its original series The Santa Clauses on Tuesday.

The show stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a businessman who unexpectedly becomes Santa Claus.

Advertisement

Season 2 premieres Nov. 8 and focuses on Scott training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the role of Santa Claus.

"The best part of Christmas is spending time with your loved one," Allen says in the trailer. "Which is why I'm so geeked to turn Santa into a family business."

"However, a bit of North Pole magic brings an unexpected challenge to Scott's plan," a synopsis reads.

In the trailer, another Santa appears claiming to be the rightful Santa, who was wrongly exiled from the North Pole.

The Santa Clause media franchise includes three feature films released between 1994 to 2006. Season 1 of the series premiered in November 2022 and followed the Calvin family as Scott unsuccessfully attempted to find a successor.

The Santa Clauses also features Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Eric Stonestreet.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jeremy Renner, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett to narrate NatGeo nature programs
TV // 19 hours ago
Jeremy Renner, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett to narrate NatGeo nature programs
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner, Awkwafina and Angela Bassett have signed on to narrate wildlife programs for National Geographic.
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon': Carol searches for Daryl in Season 2 teaser
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon': Carol searches for Daryl in Season 2 teaser
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will return for a second season on AMC featuring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.
'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana in Season 6 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana in Season 6 photos
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "The Crown" will return for a two-part sixth and final season on Netflix in November.
'Top Gun: The Next Generation' docuseries in the works at Nat Geo
TV // 1 day ago
'Top Gun: The Next Generation' docuseries in the works at Nat Geo
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- National Geographic is developing "Top Gun: The Next Generation," a docuseries following U.S. Navy student pilots.
Kathleen Munroe, Aden Young to star in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
TV // 1 day ago
Kathleen Munroe, Aden Young to star in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" is now filming in Toronto with a cast led by "City on Fire" actress Kathleen Munroe and "Rectify" alum Aden Young.
Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby to guest star in animated 'Monsters at Work' series
TV // 1 day ago
Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby to guest star in animated 'Monsters at Work' series
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby and Bowen Yang will lend their voices to characters in Season 2 of the Disney+ animated series, "Monsters at Work."
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
TV // 1 day ago
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Director Ken Burns says his new PBS docu-series, "The American Buffalo," imparts a message of hope, even though it chronicles the near-extinction of bison.
Oliver Dench: 'Hotel Portofino' is a human story of love, sympathy, struggle
TV // 2 days ago
Oliver Dench: 'Hotel Portofino' is a human story of love, sympathy, struggle
NEW YORK, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- British actor Oliver Dench says the events and themes addressed in his 1920s-set drama, "Hotel Portofino," are still surprisingly relevant in 2023.
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
TV // 2 days ago
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
NEW YORK, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus told UPI his titular hero in the zombie-apocalypse drama, "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," is left with a major decision at the end of the first season.
No Season 3 for Tiffany Haddish's 'Afterparty' on Apple TV+
TV // 3 days ago
No Season 3 for Tiffany Haddish's 'Afterparty' on Apple TV+
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The mystery-comedy, "The Afterparty," is not returning to Apple TV+ for a third season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Google Doodle celebrates Mexican American broadcaster Raoul A. Cortez
Google Doodle celebrates Mexican American broadcaster Raoul A. Cortez
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement