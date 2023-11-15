Trending
Nov. 15, 2023

'Pokemon Concierge' trailer introduces stop-motion Netflix series

By Annie Martin

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show Pokémon Concierge.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the stop-motion animated series Tuesday.

Pokémon Concierge follows Haru, a concierge at the Pokémon Resort. The character's job is to care for Pokémon on their relaxing getaway.

The English voice cast includes Karen Fukuhara as Haru, Imani Hakim as Alisa, Josh Keaton as Tyler and Lori Alan as Watanabe, while the Japanese voice cast features Rena Nōnen as Haru, Ai Fairouz as Alisa, Okuno Eita as Tyler and Takemura Yoshiko as Watanabe.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Haru, Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, Psyduck and other Pokémon.

Pokémon Concierge marks Netflix's first collaboration with The Pokémon Company.

The series is written by Harumi Doki and directed by Iku Ogawa.

Pokémon Concierge premieres Dec. 28.

