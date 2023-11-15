1 of 5 | Courteney Cox paid tribute to her late friend and former "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox is remembering her friend and former Friends co-star Matthew Perry. The 59-year-old actress paid tribute to Perry in a post Tuesday following the actor's death.

Cox and Perry played love interests Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing on Friends, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Perry died Oct. 28 at age 54 after being found unresponsive in the hot tub at his home. The actor's autopsy was completed but his cause of death was deferred pending toxicology reports.

In her post, Cox honored Perry and recalled one of her favorite scenes with the actor from Friends.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," the star wrote. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites."

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story," she shared. "In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Fellow Friends star Matt LeBlanc also honored Perry in a post Tuesday, calling the actor a friend and brother.

The Friends cast previously issued a group statement about Perry, saying they are grieving an "unfathomable loss."