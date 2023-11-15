Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 10:32 AM

Courteney Cox remembers Matthew Perry: 'I miss you every day'

By Annie Martin
Courteney Cox paid tribute to her late friend and former "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Courteney Cox paid tribute to her late friend and former "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox is remembering her friend and former Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

The 59-year-old actress paid tribute to Perry in a post Tuesday following the actor's death.

Advertisement

Cox and Perry played love interests Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing on Friends, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Perry died Oct. 28 at age 54 after being found unresponsive in the hot tub at his home. The actor's autopsy was completed but his cause of death was deferred pending toxicology reports.

In her post, Cox honored Perry and recalled one of her favorite scenes with the actor from Friends.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," the star wrote. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites."

Advertisement

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story," she shared. "In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Advertisement

Fellow Friends star Matt LeBlanc also honored Perry in a post Tuesday, calling the actor a friend and brother.

The Friends cast previously issued a group statement about Perry, saying they are grieving an "unfathomable loss."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' trailer: Ginger, Rocky rush to rescue daughter
Movies // 3 minutes ago
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' trailer: Ginger, Rocky rush to rescue daughter
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," a sequel to the stop-motion animated film "Chicken Run," is coming to Netflix.
'Madame Web' trailer: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney team up in 'Spider-Man' spinoff
Movies // 47 minutes ago
'Madame Web' trailer: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney team up in 'Spider-Man' spinoff
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Madame Web," a "Spider-Man" spinoff film starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, opens in February.
'Pokemon Concierge' trailer introduces stop-motion Netflix series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Pokemon Concierge' trailer introduces stop-motion Netflix series
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Pokémon Concierge," a stop-motion animated series in the "Pokémon" universe, is coming to Netflix.
Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli expecting first child: 'We're so grateful'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli expecting first child: 'We're so grateful'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann and "Love is Blind" alum Giannina Gibelli are expecting a child.
'Songbirds & Snakes' star Rachel Zegler a lifelong 'Hunger Games' fan
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Songbirds & Snakes' star Rachel Zegler a lifelong 'Hunger Games' fan
NEW YORK, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler says she wanted to star in "The Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," because the franchise has always meant so much to her family.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 15: Lorena Ochoa, Shailene Woodley
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 15: Lorena Ochoa, Shailene Woodley
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Golfer Lorena Ochoa turns 42 and actor Shailene Woodley turns 32, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 15.
Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'
Movies // 15 hours ago
Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Legendary action director John Woo praises the "John Wick" films in an interview for his own new film, "Silent Night."
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Napoleon," in theaters Nov. 22, is as epic as one expects from Ridley Scott but surprisingly irreverent in its take on Napoleon Bonaparte.
Stray Kids to perform 'LaLaLaLa' at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 19 hours ago
Stray Kids to perform 'LaLaLaLa' at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Stray Kids will perform at the Billboard Music Awards, along with fellow K-pop group NewJeans.
'Wonka' clip shows Timothee Chalamet trap Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Wonka' clip shows Timothee Chalamet trap Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a new film based on the Roald Dahl novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," opens in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'
Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement