Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 9:16 AM

Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli expecting first child: 'We're so grateful'

By Annie Martin

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Television personalities Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli have a baby on the way.

The Bachelor Nation star, 34, and the Love is Blind alum, 30, announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child.

Advertisement

Horstmann and Gibelli shared the news on Instagram alongside maternity photos.

"first comes love, then comes baby H," the couple captioned the post. "we're so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!"

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick and Love is Blind alums Deepti Vempati and Lauren Chamblin were among those to congratulate Horstmann and Gibelli in the comments.

"I am so damn happy for you two, love you guys! Congratulations!!" Tartick wrote.

"Why did this make me tear up! Soo happy for you both," Vempati added.

"OH MY G!!!!!!! This is the best news! So so happy for you two and this is about to be the most gorgeous baby ever. Congrats!!!!" Chamblin said.

Advertisement

Horstmann and Gibelli met on the set of the MTV reality series All Star Shore and celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in December 2022.

Horstmann previously appeared in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, while Gibelli was featured in Love is Blind Season 1.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Songbirds & Snakes' star Rachel Zegler a lifelong 'Hunger Games' fan
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Songbirds & Snakes' star Rachel Zegler a lifelong 'Hunger Games' fan
NEW YORK, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler says she wanted to star in "The Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," because the franchise has always meant so much to her family.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 15: Lorena Ochoa, Shailene Woodley
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 15: Lorena Ochoa, Shailene Woodley
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Golfer Lorena Ochoa turns 42 and actor Shailene Woodley turns 32, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 15.
Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'
Movies // 13 hours ago
Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Legendary action director John Woo praises the "John Wick" films in an interview for his own new film, "Silent Night."
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movies // 14 hours ago
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Napoleon," in theaters Nov. 22, is as epic as one expects from Ridley Scott but surprisingly irreverent in its take on Napoleon Bonaparte.
Stray Kids to perform 'LaLaLaLa' at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 18 hours ago
Stray Kids to perform 'LaLaLaLa' at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Stray Kids will perform at the Billboard Music Awards, along with fellow K-pop group NewJeans.
'Wonka' clip shows Timothee Chalamet trap Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Wonka' clip shows Timothee Chalamet trap Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a new film based on the Roald Dahl novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," opens in December.
Andre 3000 to release 'New Blue Sun,' first album in 17 years
Music // 19 hours ago
Andre 3000 to release 'New Blue Sun,' first album in 17 years
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Former Outkast member André 3000 will release his debut solo album, "New Blue Sun," on Friday.
Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry following the actor's death.
Steve Carell to make Broadway debut in 'Uncle Vanya' play
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Steve Carell to make Broadway debut in 'Uncle Vanya' play
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Steve Carell will star with Alison Pill, Alfred Molina and Anika Noni Rose in a Broadway production of the Anton Chekhov play "Uncle Vanya."
'Welcome to Wrexham' with Ryan Reynolds renewed for Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
'Welcome to Wrexham' with Ryan Reynolds renewed for Season 3
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will return for a third season on FX and Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'
Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement