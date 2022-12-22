Trending
Dec. 22, 2022 / 10:44 AM

Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli spend 1st anniversary on cabin getaway

By Annie Martin

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are celebrating their first anniversary as a couple.

Horstmann, 33, marked the occasion by surprising Gibelli, 29, with a cabin getaway in Buena Vista, Colo.

Horstmann and Gibelli both shared photos and videos on Instagram Stories from their time at the cabin.

"Blake surprised me for our 1 year anniversary and took me to a stunningggg spot in the mountains," Gibelli wrote.

"We just hung out in our little cabin and made sushi for dinner 10/10 recommend it was really fun and the sushi turned out better than we expected," she said.

Blake Horstmann surprised Giannina Gibelli with a cabin getaway for their first anniversary. Photo by balockaye.h/Instagram Stories

Gibelli then called Horstmann the "loml," or love of my life.

"I'll never forget this, Blake is the loml and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate that and close out the year," she said.

Blake Horstmann surprised Giannina Gibelli with a cabin getaway for their first anniversary. Photo by gianninagibelli/Instagram Stories
Horstmann came to fame as a contestant in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and later appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. Gibelli appeared in Love is Blind Season 1.

Horstmann and Gibelli were first linked in January.

