1 of 3 | "Ted," a new series based on the "Ted" films from Seth MacFarlane, is coming to Peacock in January. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new show Ted. The streaming service shared a teaser and January premiere date for the comedy series Thursday. Advertisement

Ted is a prequel to the Ted films from Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy). The movies star Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett, a man whose childhood teddy bear Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) magically comes to life.

The prequel takes place in Boston in 1993 and follows a teenage John (Max Burkholder) and Ted (MacFarlane).

Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach play John's parents, Matty and Susan, with Giorgia Whigham as his cousin Blaire.

"Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the '90s but is based on the timeless truth that being 16 sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use," MacFarlane and co-writers, producers and showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh said in a press release.

Ted will consist of seven episodes and premiere Jan. 11 on Peacock.

The original Ted film opened in 2012, while the sequel, Ted 2, was released in 2015.