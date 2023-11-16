Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 16, 2023 / 12:24 PM

'Ted' prequel series gets teaser, premiere date

By Annie Martin
"Ted," a new series based on the "Ted" films from Seth MacFarlane, is coming to Peacock in January. Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 3 | "Ted," a new series based on the "Ted" films from Seth MacFarlane, is coming to Peacock in January. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new show Ted.

The streaming service shared a teaser and January premiere date for the comedy series Thursday.

Advertisement

Ted is a prequel to the Ted films from Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy). The movies star Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett, a man whose childhood teddy bear Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) magically comes to life.

The prequel takes place in Boston in 1993 and follows a teenage John (Max Burkholder) and Ted (MacFarlane).

Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach play John's parents, Matty and Susan, with Giorgia Whigham as his cousin Blaire.

"Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the '90s but is based on the timeless truth that being 16 sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use," MacFarlane and co-writers, producers and showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh said in a press release.

Advertisement

Ted will consist of seven episodes and premiere Jan. 11 on Peacock.

The original Ted film opened in 2012, while the sequel, Ted 2, was released in 2015.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer: Walker Scobell sets out on quest
TV // 14 minutes ago
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer: Walker Scobell sets out on quest
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," a new show based on the Rick Riordan book series, is coming to Disney+.
'Modern Family' cast reunites for first time since finale
TV // 2 hours ago
'Modern Family' cast reunites for first time since finale
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and other "Modern Family" stars had a cast reunion.
'Sweet Home': Song Kang returns in Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Sweet Home': Song Kang returns in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Sweet Home," a South Korean horror series starring Song Kang, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Keke Palmer to host the Soul Train Awards
TV // 5 hours ago
Keke Palmer to host the Soul Train Awards
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Emmy Award-winning actress and recording artist Keke Palmer is set to host and perform at the Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 26, BET has announced.
NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest gets the boot on 'The Masked Singer'
TV // 6 hours ago
NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest gets the boot on 'The Masked Singer'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest became the latest celebrity eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday.
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10
TV // 18 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning late-night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been booked to host the Oscars telecast on ABC for a fourth time.
'Such Brave Girls' showcases dysfunctional British sisters
TV // 19 hours ago
'Such Brave Girls' showcases dysfunctional British sisters
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Such Brave Girls" on Wednesday. The British comedy will premiere Dec. 15 after its U.K. premiere Nov. 22.
'SEAL Team' to end with Season 7
TV // 21 hours ago
'SEAL Team' to end with Season 7
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that the upcoming seventh season of "SEAL Team" will be the show's last.
Marvel's 'What If...?' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
TV // 22 hours ago
Marvel's 'What If...?' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "What If...?," an animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return for a second season on Disney+.
'The New Look' photos tease Dior, Chanel fashion drama
TV // 23 hours ago
'The New Look' photos tease Dior, Chanel fashion drama
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "The New Look," a new series featuring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement