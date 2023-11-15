Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 15, 2023 / 2:08 PM

Marvel's 'What If...?' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date

By Annie Martin
"What If...?," an animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return for a second season on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+
"What If...?," an animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return for a second season on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Marvel's What If...? will return for a second season in December.

Disney+ shared a trailer and premiere date, Dec. 22, for Season 2 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

What If...? is an animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show imagines alternate timelines in the multiverse where major moments from the films occurred differently.

Jeffrey Wright voices the Watcher, who narrates the series. Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson and late actor Chadwick Boseman are among the MCU live-action stars who voiced their characters in the first season.

Season 2 "continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles," an official synopsis reads.

The new season will feature fan-favorite characters including Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan.

Advertisement

Season 2 is written by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews. The pair also executive produce.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The New Look' photos tease Dior, Chanel fashion drama
TV // 23 minutes ago
'The New Look' photos tease Dior, Chanel fashion drama
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "The New Look," a new series featuring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Pokemon Concierge' trailer introduces stop-motion Netflix series
TV // 4 hours ago
'Pokemon Concierge' trailer introduces stop-motion Netflix series
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Pokémon Concierge," a stop-motion animated series in the "Pokémon" universe, is coming to Netflix.
'Welcome to Wrexham' with Ryan Reynolds renewed for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Welcome to Wrexham' with Ryan Reynolds renewed for Season 3
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will return for a third season on FX and Hulu.
Jamie Lynn Spears to appear on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'
TV // 1 day ago
Jamie Lynn Spears to appear on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears, an actress, singer and the sister of Britney Spears, has joined "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" Season 23.
Emma Corrin: 'Murder' sleuth can't leave anyone behind
TV // 1 day ago
Emma Corrin: 'Murder' sleuth can't leave anyone behind
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Emma Corrin told UPI that, much like their "Murder at the End of the World" character Darby, they wouldn't hesitate to accept an enigmatic invitation to meet with a group of brilliant strangers in a far-flung locale.
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
TV // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg confirm the series finale of the Netflix hit won't preclude any spin-offs for the characters at a later date.
Giancarlo Esposito is back in action as 'Parish'
TV // 1 day ago
Giancarlo Esposito is back in action as 'Parish'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- AMC released the first trailer for the upcoming series "Parish." Giancarlo Esposito stars in the series coming next year.
Bobby Berk to leave 'Queer Eye' after Season 8
TV // 2 days ago
Bobby Berk to leave 'Queer Eye' after Season 8
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Bobby Berk said he's made the difficult but "necessary" decision to exit the Netflix series "Queer Eye" after Season 8.
Timothee Chalamet hosts 'SNL,' sings about SAG-AFTRA strike
TV // 3 days ago
Timothee Chalamet hosts 'SNL,' sings about SAG-AFTRA strike
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "Wonka" and "Dune" star Timothee Chalamet hosted "Saturday Night Live" for a second time this weekend.
Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony to air on CBS Dec. 15
TV // 4 days ago
Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony to air on CBS Dec. 15
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air on CBS Dec. 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'
Matt LeBlanc honors Matthew Perry: 'I'll never forget you'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement