"What If...?," an animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return for a second season on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Marvel's What If...? will return for a second season in December. Disney+ shared a trailer and premiere date, Dec. 22, for Season 2 on Wednesday. Advertisement

What If...? is an animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show imagines alternate timelines in the multiverse where major moments from the films occurred differently.

Jeffrey Wright voices the Watcher, who narrates the series. Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson and late actor Chadwick Boseman are among the MCU live-action stars who voiced their characters in the first season.

Season 2 "continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles," an official synopsis reads.

The new season will feature fan-favorite characters including Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan.

Season 2 is written by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews. The pair also executive produce.