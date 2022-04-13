Trending
April 13, 2022 / 1:06 PM

Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' series casts Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham

By Annie Martin
1/3
Seth MacFarlane will voice Ted in the "Ted" prequel series at Peacock. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Peacock has unveiled the cast for its Ted series.

The streaming service confirmed Wednesday that Seth MacFarlane will reprise the voice role of Ted, the "lovable foul-mouthed teddy bear" he played in the Ted films.

Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes will star with MacFarlane.

Burkholder will play John Bennett, an awkward but likable teen who does his best to navigate adolescence with Ted's help, while Whigham will portray Blaire Bennett, John's cousin and a smart and politically correct college student.

Grimes has been cast as Matty Bennett, John's dad and Blaire's uncle, a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he's the unequivocal boss in the family.

Ted is based on the 2012 film of the same name and its sequel, Ted 2 (2015), which follow an adult John (Mark Wahlberg). The series is a prequel that takes place in Boston in 1993.

MacFarlane will direct all episodes and serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

Peacock has yet to announce a release date for Ted.

