Nov. 15, 2023 / 1:48 PM

'The New Look' photos tease Dior, Chanel fashion drama

By Annie Martin
Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior on the Apple TV+ series "The New Look." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior on the Apple TV+ series "The New Look." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series The New Look.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the historical fashion drama Wednesday featuring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche.

Advertisement

The New Look explores how fashion designers Christian Dior (Mendelsohn), Coco Chanel (Binoche) and their contemporaries navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

"Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel's reign as the world's most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior's contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

Apple TV collaborated with Dior to provide "a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Dior" on the show.

The cast also includes Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz.

Advertisement

The New Look hails from The Sopranos writer and Damages and Bloodline co-creator Todd A. Kessler. Jack Antonoff produced a contemporary soundtrack for the show featuring covers of popular early to mid-20th century songs performed by Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and other artists.

The New Look will have a three-episode premiere Feb. 14 on Apple TV+.

