Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sweet Home Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Song Kang.

Sweet Home is a South Korean horror series based on the Naver webtoon of the same name.

The show follows Cha Hyun-soo (Kang), a suicidal teenager who must fight alongside his neighbors at the Green Home apartment building after people start turning into monsters.

The Season 2 trailer shows the crisis spread beyond Green Home.

"When the rules of the world evolve, the line between human and monster blurs," a tagline reads. "The end isn't here yet."

Netflix previously released a teaser that shows Hyun-soo being questioned and experimented on.

Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si and Park Gyu-young also star.

Sweet Home debuted in 2020 and was renewed through Season 3 in 2022. The series is directed by Lee Eung-bok.