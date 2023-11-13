Trending
Music
Nov. 13, 2023 / 9:59 AM

Red Velvet releases 'Chill Kill' album, music video

By Annie Martin
Red Velvet released the album "Chill Kill" and a music video for its song of the same name. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the album Chill Kill and a music video for their song of the same name on Monday.

The "Chill Kill" video shows the members of Red Velvet in an old house, where they clean up the scene of a crime. The members set fire to the house and leave, but are later caught by police.

Chill Kill also features the songs "Knock Knock (Who's There?)," "Underwater," "Will I Ever See You Again?," "Nightmare," "Iced Coffee," "One Kiss," "Bulldozer," "Wings" and "Scenery."

In a live stream, Red Velvet said the themes of the album are "hope and tragedy."

Chill Kill marks Red Velvet's first full-length Korean album since Perfect Velvet, released in 2017.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group made its debut in 2014.

