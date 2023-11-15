Trending
Music
Nov. 15, 2023

Enhypen dances in 'Sweet Venom' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Enhypen is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Sweet Venom" on Wednesday.

The "Sweet Venom" teaser shows the members of Enhypen perform a choreographed dance routine in a city street that is frozen in time.

Enhypen released a first teaser for the video Monday that shows a brief flash of a car crash in the same alley.

"Sweet Venom" appears on Enhypen's forthcoming EP, Orange Blood. The group will release the album and the full "Sweet Venom" music video Friday.

Orange Blood is Enhypen's follow-up to the EP Dark Blood, released in May.

Enhypen consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki. The group made its debut in 2020.

