Dec. 7, 2023 / 10:16 AM

'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder film to get early release

By Annie Martin
Sofia Boutella stars in "Rebel Moon," which will now premiere Dec. 21 on Netflix. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Sofia Boutella stars in "Rebel Moon," which will now premiere Dec. 21 on Netflix. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Zack Snyder's film Rebel Moon is getting an early release.

Netflix announced Thursday that the epic space opera will now premiere Dec. 21 at 10 p.m. EST.

Rebel Moon was originally scheduled for release Dec. 22.

Rebel Moon is written and directed by Snyder, a filmmaker known for 300 and Justice League. The new movie is inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai, and will debut in two parts, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

Sofia Boutella stars as Kora, a mysterious warrior living in "a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force."

"Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors -- outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge," an official synopsis reads.

Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone and Ed Skrein also star.

Netflix released a teaser trailer in August and a full-length trailer in November.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver is scheduled for release April 19.

