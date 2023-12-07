Trending
Dec. 7, 2023

'Constellation' photos: Noomi Rapace stars in Apple TV+ thriller

By Annie Martin
Noomi Rapace stars in the psychological thriller drama "Constellation." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Noomi Rapace stars in the psychological thriller drama "Constellation." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is introducing its new show Constellation.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the series Thursday featuring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks.

Constellation is a conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama created and written by Peter Harness (The War of the Worlds, Better Call Saul).

Rapace plays Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space -- only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

"The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost," an official synopsis reads.

James D'Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, Barbara Sukowa, and Rosie and Davina Coleman also star.

Constellation will have a three-episode premiere Feb. 21 on Apple TV+.

Rapace is known for starring in the Swedish Girl with the Dragon Tattoo films and Prometheus, while Banks played Mike Ehrmantraut on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

