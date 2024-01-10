Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 10, 2024 / 1:53 PM

'Beef' actor Young Mazino joins 'The Last of Us'

By Annie Martin

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Beef actor Young Mazino has joined the cast of The Last of Us.

HBO announced Wednesday that Mazino will appear in Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic drama.

Advertisement

The Last of Us is based on the video game of the same name. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), two survivors of a mass fungal infection that has caused a zombie-like outbreak.

Mazino will play Jesse, character described as "a pillar of his community who puts everyone else's needs before his own, sometimes at a terrible cost."

"Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him," series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a statement. "We're so lucky to have him, and we can't wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show."

Mazino is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Paul Cho in Beef.

In addition, HBO announced Tuesday that Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in Season 2.

The Last of Us Season 2 will begin production in early 2024, with a premiere eyed for 2025.

Advertisement

Season 1 is nominated at the SAG Awards.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Ones Who Live' trailer: Rick, Michonne return in 'Walking Dead' spinoff
TV // 59 minutes ago
'The Ones Who Live' trailer: Rick, Michonne return in 'Walking Dead' spinoff
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprise Rick and Michonne in the AMC series "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."
'A Bloody Lucky Day' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
TV // 3 hours ago
'A Bloody Lucky Day' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "A Bloody Lucky Day," a South Korean thriller series starring Lee Sung-min and Yoo Yeon-seok, is coming to Paramount+.
'Young Royals': Wilhelm, Simon get close in Season 3 photos
TV // 3 hours ago
'Young Royals': Wilhelm, Simon get close in Season 3 photos
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Lifetime docuseries 'is me letting go of my past'
TV // 3 hours ago
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Lifetime docuseries 'is me letting go of my past'
NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The subject of the new Lifetime docuseries, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," says telling her story is part of her attempt to let go of the past.
'3 Body Problem' trailer: Netflix brings Liu Xicin novel to life
TV // 5 hours ago
'3 Body Problem' trailer: Netflix brings Liu Xicin novel to life
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "3 Body Problem," a new sci-fi series from "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, is coming to Netflix.
Tina Fey to star in 'The Four Seasons' series at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Tina Fey to star in 'The Four Seasons' series at Netflix
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Tina Fey will reunite with her "30 Rock" collaborators Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher on "The Four Seasons," a new show based on the Alan Alda film.
Cush Jumbo: 'Criminal Record' is a realistic, 'unshiny' detective drama
TV // 9 hours ago
Cush Jumbo: 'Criminal Record' is a realistic, 'unshiny' detective drama
NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "The Good Fight" actress Cush Jumbo and "Doctor Who" icon Peter Capaldi wanted to star in the new series, "Criminal Record," because it was a good mystery that didn't shy away from real contemporary social issues.
'Ted' cast explores naughty teddy bear's past
TV // 10 hours ago
'Ted' cast explores naughty teddy bear's past
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Max Burkholder, Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach and Georgia Whigham discuss "Ted," premiering Thursday on Peacock and depicting the movies' characters in the '90s.
'Our Flag Means Death' canceled at Max
TV // 22 hours ago
'Our Flag Means Death' canceled at Max
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- "Our Flag Means Death" creator David Jenkins announced on Tuesday that the Max comedy was canceled after two seasons.
'Last of Us' casts Kaitlyn Dever as video game character
TV // 1 day ago
'Last of Us' casts Kaitlyn Dever as video game character
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- HBO announced Tuesday that it is adding Kaitlyn Dever to the cast of "The Last of Us" for Season 2. Dever will play Abby, a character from the "Last of Us" video games.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42
'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
'Suits' stars reunite at Golden Globes
'Suits' stars reunite at Golden Globes
Reese Witherspoon brings son Deacon to Golden Globes
Reese Witherspoon brings son Deacon to Golden Globes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement