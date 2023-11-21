Trending
TV
Nov. 21, 2023 / 12:30 PM

'The Gentlemen': Theo James, Kaya Scodelario appear in photos for Guy Ritchie series

By Annie Martin
Theo James stars in "The Gentlemen," a new series based on the Guy Ritchie film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Theo James stars in "The Gentlemen," a new series based on the Guy Ritchie film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show The Gentlemen.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the series Tuesday featuring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario.

The Gentlemen is based on the 2019 film of the same name, which was written and directed by Guy Ritchie and starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Michelle Dockery.

The series follows Eddie Halstead (James), an aristocrat who inherits his father's estate only to discover it is sitting on top of a marijuana empire owned by Mickey Pearson, played by McConaughey in the film.

James' casting was announced in November 2022.

Giancarlo Esposito and Vinnie Jones also star. Jones previously collaborated with Ritchie on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

The Gentlemen series is created, written, directed and executive produced by Ritchie. The show premieres on Netflix in 2024.

James is known for playing Tobias "Four" Eaton in the Divergent movies and recently played Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus Season 2, while Scodelario portrayed Teresa in the Maze Runner films.

