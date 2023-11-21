Trending
Nov. 21, 2023 / 9:41 AM

'Derry Girls, 'Vir Das,' 'The Empress' among International Emmy Award winners

By Annie Martin
"Dive" actress Karla Souza attends the International Emmys on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 |

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Derry Girls, Vir Das: Landing and The Empress were among the winners at the 2023 International Emmy Awards.

The 51st annual ceremony took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City, and was hosted by comedian Rhys Darby.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) presents the International Emmys to honor the best in international television programming.

The Empress, a German historical drama starring Devrim Lignau as Empress Elisabeth of Austria, won Best Drama Series, beating out Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Yosi, the Regretful Spy and The Devil's Hour.

Derry Girls, a British teen comedy starring Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Vir Das: Landing, a stand-up comedy special from Indian actor and comedian Vir Das, tied for Best Comedy Series.

Martin Freeman took home Best Performance by an Actor for his role as Chris Carson in The Responder, while Karla Souza won Best Performance by an Actress for her role as Mariel in Dive.

In addition, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong was honored with the Founders Emmy, while Balaji Telefilms co-founder Ektaa R. Kapoor took home the Directorate Award.

See the full list of winners here.

