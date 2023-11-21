'Derry Girls, 'Vir Das,' 'The Empress' among International Emmy Award winners

1 of 4 | "Dive" actress Karla Souza attends the International Emmys on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Derry Girls, Vir Das: Landing and The Empress were among the winners at the 2023 International Emmy Awards. The 51st annual ceremony took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City, and was hosted by comedian Rhys Darby. Advertisement

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) presents the International Emmys to honor the best in international television programming.

The Empress, a German historical drama starring Devrim Lignau as Empress Elisabeth of Austria, won Best Drama Series, beating out Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Yosi, the Regretful Spy and The Devil's Hour.

The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to "The Empress" produced by Sommerhaus Serien GmbH / Netflix#iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/tkq1Uo83Bz— International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 21, 2023

Derry Girls, a British teen comedy starring Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Vir Das: Landing, a stand-up comedy special from Indian actor and comedian Vir Das, tied for Best Comedy Series.

We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Derry Girls - Season 3" produced by Hat Trick Productions#iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/3bKrxFEoUT— International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 21, 2023

Martin Freeman took home Best Performance by an Actor for his role as Chris Carson in The Responder, while Karla Souza won Best Performance by an Actress for her role as Mariel in Dive.

The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to "Karla Souza in La Caída [Dive]" produced by Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon#iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/m00vlh1KGq— International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 21, 2023

In addition, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong was honored with the Founders Emmy, while Balaji Telefilms co-founder Ektaa R. Kapoor took home the Directorate Award.

See the full list of winners here.

Executive producer Jochen Laube and showrunner Katharina Eyssen arrive to the press room and hold the International Emmy award for Drama Series for the German television show "The Empress" at the 51st International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on November 20, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo