Nov. 20, 2023 / 2:31 PM

'Napoleon': Joaquin Phoenix is 'not built like other men' in final trailer

By Annie Martin
Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte in "Napoleon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte in "Napoleon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Napoleon.

The studio shared a final trailer for the movie Monday featuring Joaquin Phoenix.

Napoleon is an epic historical drama written by David Scarpa (All the Money in the World) and directed and produced by Ridley Scott (Kingdom of Heaven). Scott and Phoenix previously collaborated on the 2000 film Gladiator.

The film explores the rise and fall of Napoleon Bonaparte (Phoenix), a French military leader who ruled as emperor in the early 19th century.

Napoleon "captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, John Hollingworth, Youssef Kerkour and Phil Cornwell.

Sony previously shared a trailer for the movie in July.

Napoleon opens in theaters Wednesday and will later stream on Apple TV+.

The film offers "lavish spectacle" on an "epic scale," according to a UPI review.

