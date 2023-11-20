Trending
Nov. 20, 2023 / 9:37 AM

Rachel Zegler recalls meeting Jennifer Lawrence: 'She's the loveliest person'

By Annie Martin
Rachel Zegler described meeting Jennifer Lawrence, who starred in the original "Hunger Games" films. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 5 | Rachel Zegler described meeting Jennifer Lawrence, who starred in the original "Hunger Games" films. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler has nothing but praise for fellow actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Zegler, 22, recalled meeting Lawrence, 33, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird in the Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, while Lawrence starred as Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games movies.

On WWHL, Zegler shared how she met Lawrence at the Dior spring/summer show at Paris Fashion Week in September.

"Well, first of all, she's the loveliest person," Zegler said of Lawrence. "Meeting her is one of the best things I think anybody could do, let alone another young woman actor."

"Francis actually texted me when I sent him the photo of us together," she added, referencing Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. "And said, 'Great, the two weirdest people have met finally."

Zegler called Lawrence "so real" and said they discussed the Hunger Games crew members they both know.

"We were just really talking about the people from our crew who did the original trilogy who also came over to do our movie, and she was so excited to learn that so many people had decided to come along on our journey too," she said.

Zegler previously said on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Lawrence was "so unbelievably kind" during their meeting.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opened in theaters Friday. The movie follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he mentors Lucy (Zegler) during the 10th Hunger Games.

