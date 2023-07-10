Advertisement
Movies
July 10, 2023 / 10:37 AM

'Napoleon' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix plays emperor in Ridley Scott film

By Annie Martin
Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte in the new film "Napoleon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte in the new film "Napoleon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Ridley Scott's new movie Napoleon.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the historical drama film Monday featuring Joaquin Phoenix.

Napoleon explores the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte, a French military leader who ruled as emperor in the early 19th century.

The movie gives "an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine (Kirby)."

"The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary," an official synopsis reads.

Napoleon is written by David Scarpa and directed by Scott. The cast also includes Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour and Phil Cornwell.

Scott and Phoenix previously collaborated on the 2000 film Gladiator.

Napoleon opens in theaters Nov. 22 and will later stream on Apple TV+.

