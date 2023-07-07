Trending
July 7, 2023 / 11:51 AM

TXT, Jonas Brothers unite for 'Do It Like That' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Tomorrow X Together (pictured) and the Jonas Brothers released a single and music video for the song "Do It Like That." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together has teamed up with the Jonas Brothers on a new song.

The K-pop group, aka TXT, released a single and music video for "Do It Like That" with the Jonas Brothers on Friday.

The "Do It Like That" video shows the members of TXT and the Jonas Brothers playfully sing and dance in front of a white background.

TXT and the Jonas Brothers teased the release Thursday with a concept poster featuring the members.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI, while the Jonas Brothers features siblings Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

The boy bands announced "Do It Like That" in June.

TXT most recently released the Japanese album Sweet on Wednesday, while their most recent Korean EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, was released in January.

The Jonas Brothers released their sixth studio album, The Album, in May.

TXT will also release Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, a documentary following the members as they prepare for their first world tour, July 28 on Disney+.

