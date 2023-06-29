Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 29, 2023 / 8:48 AM

TXT to release 'Our Lost Summer' documentary with Disney+

By Annie Martin
"Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer," a new film following K-pop group TXT, is coming to Disney+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer," a new film following K-pop group TXT, is coming to Disney+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is releasing a documentary with Disney+.

The K-pop group, aka TXT, is the focus of the new film Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, which premieres July 28 on Disney+.

Advertisement

Our Lost Summer follows the members of TXT as they prepare for their first world tour.

"With nerves at an all-time high and pressure to deliver the performance of a lifetime, how will the group handle themselves on some of the world's biggest stages, including Lollapalooza?" an official synopsis reads.

TXT launched its first world tour, Act: Love Sick, in Chicago in July 2022. The group performed shows in New York City and Los Angeles before concluding the North American leg at Lollapalooza music festival.

TXT consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI. The group will release the new single "Do It Like That" with the Jonas Brothers in July.

Advertisement

Disney+ has also released specials with K-pop group BTS, including BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA and the solo specials Suga: Road to D-Day and J-Hope in the Box.

Read More

Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video Jisoo's 'Flower' music video passes 300M views on YouTube Ateez reaches new peak on Billboard 200 with 'The World Ep. 2: Outlaw' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video
June 28 (UPI) -- T5, a subunit of the K-pop group Treasure, released a single and music video for the song "Move."
Fall Out Boy updates Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' in new cover
Music // 22 hours ago
Fall Out Boy updates Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' in new cover
June 28 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy released a cover of the Billy Joel song "We Didn't Start the Fire" with updated lyrics covering newsworthy events from 1989 to 2023.
Jisoo's 'Flower' music video passes 300M views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Jisoo's 'Flower' music video passes 300M views on YouTube
June 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo, a member of Blackpink, had her first music video, "Flower," reach 300 million views on YouTube.
iHeartRadio Living Black!: Usher, Miguel, GloRilla to perform
Music // 1 day ago
iHeartRadio Living Black!: Usher, Miguel, GloRilla to perform
June 27 (UPI) -- Usher, Miguel, GloRilla, Coco Jones and NLE Choppa will perform at the iHeartRadio Living Black! special event.
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
Music // 1 day ago
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
June 27 (UPI) -- Lewis Capaldi announced Tuesday he was canceling the rest of his upcoming tour to adjust to the impact of living with Tourette's syndrome.
Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album 'Guts' to drop Sept. 8
Music // 2 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album 'Guts' to drop Sept. 8
June 27 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo announced she will release her second album, "Guts," on Sept. 8.
Ateez reaches new peak on Billboard 200 with 'The World Ep. 2: Outlaw'
Music // 2 days ago
Ateez reaches new peak on Billboard 200 with 'The World Ep. 2: Outlaw'
June 26 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Ateez's latest EP, "The World Ep. 2: Outlaw," has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's highest-charting entry yet.
Elton John thanks fans after farewell show at Glastonbury
Music // 3 days ago
Elton John thanks fans after farewell show at Glastonbury
June 26 (UPI) -- Elton John sent love to fans after performing what could be his final U.K. concert at Glastonbury Festival.
SZA, Beyonce win big at the BET Awards
Music // 3 days ago
SZA, Beyonce win big at the BET Awards
June 26 (UPI) -- SZA and Beyonce were the big winners at Sunday's BET Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
June 24 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Caitlyn Jenner reflects on Khloe Kardashian's birthday: 'I know I haven't been perfect'
Caitlyn Jenner reflects on Khloe Kardashian's birthday: 'I know I haven't been perfect'
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Thom Evans: 'I said yes'
Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Thom Evans: 'I said yes'
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend celebrate birth of fourth child
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend celebrate birth of fourth child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement