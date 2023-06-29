"Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer," a new film following K-pop group TXT, is coming to Disney+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is releasing a documentary with Disney+. The K-pop group, aka TXT, is the focus of the new film Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, which premieres July 28 on Disney+. Advertisement

Our Lost Summer follows the members of TXT as they prepare for their first world tour.

"With nerves at an all-time high and pressure to deliver the performance of a lifetime, how will the group handle themselves on some of the world's biggest stages, including Lollapalooza?" an official synopsis reads.

They don't miss a beat! TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER, a documentary special, premieres July 28 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/kLciuHewDf— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) June 29, 2023

TXT launched its first world tour, Act: Love Sick, in Chicago in July 2022. The group performed shows in New York City and Los Angeles before concluding the North American leg at Lollapalooza music festival.

TXT consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI. The group will release the new single "Do It Like That" with the Jonas Brothers in July.

Disney+ has also released specials with K-pop group BTS, including BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA and the solo specials Suga: Road to D-Day and J-Hope in the Box.