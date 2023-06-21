Trending
Music
June 21, 2023 / 2:42 PM

TXT to release 'Do It Like That' single with Jonas Brothers

By Annie Martin
Tomorrow X Together will release a single and music video for "Do It Like That," a new song with the Jonas Brothers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tomorrow X Together will release a single and music video for "Do It Like That," a new song with the Jonas Brothers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teaming up with the Jonas Brothers on a new song.

The K-pop group, aka TXT, announced the single "Do It Like That" with the Jonas Brothers on Wednesday.

TXT also shared a release schedule for the song. The group will share a track highlight video Thursday, a concept photo June 28 and a music video teaser July 5.

TXT and the Jonas Brothers will release the full single and music video for "Do It Like That" on July 7.

The Jonas Brothers also teased the collaboration with a video showing the members playfully facing off with TXT.

TXT is also gearing up to release its second Japanese album, Sweet, on July 5.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI, while the Jonas Brothers features siblings Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

