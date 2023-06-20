Trending
June 20, 2023

Treasure's T5 share 'Move' dance practice video

By Annie Martin

June 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band T5 is teasing its debut single.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band Treasure, released a dance practice video for the song "Move" on Tuesday.

The "Move" video shows the members of T5 perform the song's choreography in a dance studio.

T5 will release the official "Move" single and music video in July. Treasure and T5 member Junkyu wrote the lyrics and co-composed the track.

"The single 'Move' will be a fresh and new type of song never done by Treasure before as Junkyu, for the first time in his career, has taken part in producing it. The choreography that all five members of T5 took part in creating is also very unique and near perfection," YG Entertainment said.

T5 consists of Junkyu, Jihoon, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Doyoung and So Jung-hwan.

As a full group, Treasure also includes Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi, Asahi, Haruto and Park Jeong-woo. The group will make its comeback in August.

