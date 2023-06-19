Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 19, 2023 / 1:58 PM

NCT Dream release 'Broken Melodies' single, music video

By Annie Martin

June 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a single and music video for the song "Broken Melodies" on Monday.

Advertisement

The "Broken Melodies" video shows the members of NCT Dream party on a football field and in the city streets as they sing about missing a loved one who is far away.

"'Broken Melodies' is a dream-like song with harmonic sounds and it expresses relatable feelings of love such as fear and confusion," the group said in a video for Deezer. "This song also expresses the will to do anything for the one you love."

"Broken Melodies" is the pre-release single from NCT Dream's forthcoming album, ISTJ. The group will release the full album July 17.

ISTJ will be NCT Dream's first full-length album since Glitch Mode, released in March 2022.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

As a full group, NCT has 22 members and also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT U, WayV and DoJaeJung.

Read More

NCT's Taeyong soaks up sun in 'Gwando' special video NCT's DoJaeJung return to school in 'Intimacy' music film BTS fans descend on Seoul for massive 10th anniversary fest What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Beyonce wears looks by Black designers in honor of Juneteenth
Music // 4 hours ago
Beyonce wears looks by Black designers in honor of Juneteenth
June 19 (UPI) -- Beyoncé chose outfits by Black designers for her concert in Amsterdam in honor of Juneteenth.
Bebe Rexha hit in face by phone at her New York concert
Music // 4 hours ago
Bebe Rexha hit in face by phone at her New York concert
June 19 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage after a person threw a cell phone from the crowd that struck her in the face.
Stray Kids' '5-Star' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids' '5-Star' tops the U.S. album chart
June 17 (UPI) -- K-pop band Stray Kids' "5-Star" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Monsta X's I.M is on top in 'Overdrive' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Monsta X's I.M is on top in 'Overdrive' music video teaser
June 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star I.M released a preview of his music video for "Overdrive," a song from his solo EP of the same name.
Dolly Parton releases 'Bygones,' 'Magic Man' from 'Rockstar' album
Music // 3 days ago
Dolly Parton releases 'Bygones,' 'Magic Man' from 'Rockstar' album
June 16 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released "Bygones" featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford and "Magic Man" featuring Heart's Ann Wilson, two songs from her rock album "Rockstar."
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock releases 'Don't Say Love' solo single
Music // 3 days ago
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock releases 'Don't Say Love' solo single
June 16 (UPI) -- Leigh-Anne Pinnock released a single and music video for the solo song "Don't Say Love" following Little Mix's hiatus.
Doja Cat releases 'Attention,' her first song of 2023
Music // 3 days ago
Doja Cat releases 'Attention,' her first song of 2023
June 16 (UPI) -- Doja Cat released a single and music video for "Attention," her first song of 2023.
Jordan Davis celebrates birth of third child: 'God is good!'
Music // 3 days ago
Jordan Davis celebrates birth of third child: 'God is good!'
June 16 (UPI) -- Country music singer Jordan Davis welcomed a son, Elijah Patrick, with his wife, Kristen Davis.
Gloria Estefan, Post Malone honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction
Music // 3 days ago
Gloria Estefan, Post Malone honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction
June 16 (UPI) -- Gloria Estefan, Post Malone, Teddy Riley, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose attended the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala.
Nicholas Hamilton: Second date inspired Pride Month song 'Spins'
Music // 3 days ago
Nicholas Hamilton: Second date inspired Pride Month song 'Spins'
LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- Nicholas Hamilton released the love song "Spins" on Friday for Pride Month, and explained how his second date with his boyfriend inspired the song.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage
Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage
Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement