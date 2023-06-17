Advertisement
World News
June 17, 2023 / 12:57 PM

BTS fans descend on Seoul for massive 10th anniversary fest

By Thomas Maresca
1/9
Fans dance and sing along with BTS hits played on a video screen. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
Fans dance and sing along with BTS hits played on a video screen. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- Some 400,000 fans gathered in a Seoul park on Saturday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of K-pop supergroup BTS in an all-day extravaganza that featured fireworks and a live appearance by band leader RM.

BTS has been on hiatus since October as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue solo careers, but their die-hard fans -- known as ARMY -- were as devoted as ever on this day.

Advertisement

Yeouido's Han River Park was a sea of purple, the band's official color, as crowds lined up to take photos and selfies in front of exhibitions, including a history wall and a display of the band's costumes.

The boy band's greatest hits blasted from speakers and video screens throughout the park, prompting sing-alongs and dance circles.

RELATED BTS share trailer for 'Beyond the Story,' their first book

Organizers and local officials estimated that 120,000 of the attendees were foreigners, according to news agency Yonhap, a reflection of the septet's global appeal.

"All the people here don't know each other, but BTS is what connects us," said Aruzhan, a 22-year-old student from Kazakhstan. "We all have something to share -- the feeling, the inspiration. We are all from the same community."

Advertisement

Band leader RM hosted a live program where he read fan mail and video-chatted with members Jungkook and V. He also performed the BTS song "Intro: Persona" and his solo hit "Wild Flower."

RELATED BTS release 'Take Two' single ahead of 10th anniversary

"Time flies, everything changes, and I have changed a lot," he told the crowd after reflecting on the band's journey. "I don't know what emotions I will be having on the 15th or 20th anniversary, but my love for you guys will never change."

The event concluded with a fireworks show over the Han River accompanied by the band's music.

BTS's 10th Anniversary Festa, a two-week celebration that runs until June 25, is being held jointly with the Seoul metropolitan government under the slogan "BTS Presents Everywhere."

RELATED Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS

Several locations around Seoul have been lit in purple including City Hall, Namsan Seoul Tower, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the 123-story Lotte World Tower and bridges across the Han River.

The Seoul government handed out a map of 13 BTS-related locations around the city on Saturday, highlighting filming locations for videos and spots the band members frequented.

BTS released a new single, "Take Two," ahead of the 10th-anniversary celebration. The song is an ode to their fans, and celebrates the group's "second chapter," according to a statement from their label Big Hit Music.

Advertisement

The band also released a trailer for their book Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS on Wednesday. It will be released in July.

Latest Headlines

N. Korean ruling party's central committee convenes to discuss defense
World News // 12 minutes ago
N. Korean ruling party's central committee convenes to discuss defense
June 17 (UPI) -- Diplomatic and defense strategies are expected to be among the topics in North Korea on Saturday as leader Kim Jong Un convened a central committee meeting of his communist Workers' Party.
King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony
World News // 45 minutes ago
King Charles III marks first official birthday with Trooping of the Color ceremony
June 17 (UPI) -- King Charles III celebrated the first Trooping of the Color ceremony of his reign as British monarch on Saturday, taking to horseback in London with members of the Royal Family.
Dozens of children slain in attack on Uganda school by Islamic State allies
World News // 4 hours ago
Dozens of children slain in attack on Uganda school by Islamic State allies
June 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of schoolchildren were among those slain by suspected Islamic State-aligned rebels in an attack on a secondary school in western Uganda, officials said Saturday.
Former British police watchdog head charged with sexually assaulting girl
World News // 21 hours ago
Former British police watchdog head charged with sexually assaulting girl
June 16 (UPI) -- The former head of Britain's police watchdog has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl.
Putin says tactical nuclear weapons now in Belarus as 'deterrence measure'
World News // 22 hours ago
Putin says tactical nuclear weapons now in Belarus as 'deterrence measure'
June 16 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Friday that he has sent the first tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, with the rest to be delivered later this year.
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
World News // 22 hours ago
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- The popularity of gold bars is surging at convenience stores around South Korea as the value appreciates amid strong inflationary pressure across the globe.
Hyundai affiliate Rotem unveils hydrogen train
World News // 23 hours ago
Hyundai affiliate Rotem unveils hydrogen train
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Rotem unveiled its hydrogen-powered train during the Korea Railways & Logistics Fair.
Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity, but cost remains an issue
World News // 1 day ago
Satellite Internet fills holes in global connectivity, but cost remains an issue
June 16 (UPI) -- Satellite Internet is helping to fill digital deserts, but roughly half the world's population still lacks online access as many remain priced out.
Massive rockfall narrowly misses Swiss village
World News // 1 day ago
Massive rockfall narrowly misses Swiss village
June 16 (UPI) -- A rockfall came dangerously close to the Swiss village of Brienz, which was evacuated in May due to fears for the safety of residents.
Canada's supreme court upholds U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement
World News // 1 day ago
Canada's supreme court upholds U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement
June 16 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday upheld the Safe Third Country Agreement the country shares with the United States, declaring it is constitutional.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Donald Trump attorney Jim Trusty withdraws from another case
Donald Trump attorney Jim Trusty withdraws from another case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement