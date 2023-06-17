BTS fans descend on Seoul for massive 10th anniversary fest

1/9

Fans dance and sing along with BTS hits played on a video screen. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- Some 400,000 fans gathered in a Seoul park on Saturday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of K-pop supergroup BTS in an all-day extravaganza that featured fireworks and a live appearance by band leader RM. BTS has been on hiatus since October as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue solo careers, but their die-hard fans -- known as ARMY -- were as devoted as ever on this day. Advertisement

Yeouido's Han River Park was a sea of purple, the band's official color, as crowds lined up to take photos and selfies in front of exhibitions, including a history wall and a display of the band's costumes.

The boy band's greatest hits blasted from speakers and video screens throughout the park, prompting sing-alongs and dance circles.

Organizers and local officials estimated that 120,000 of the attendees were foreigners, according to news agency Yonhap, a reflection of the septet's global appeal.

"All the people here don't know each other, but BTS is what connects us," said Aruzhan, a 22-year-old student from Kazakhstan. "We all have something to share -- the feeling, the inspiration. We are all from the same community."

Band leader RM hosted a live program where he read fan mail and video-chatted with members Jungkook and V. He also performed the BTS song "Intro: Persona" and his solo hit "Wild Flower."

"Time flies, everything changes, and I have changed a lot," he told the crowd after reflecting on the band's journey. "I don't know what emotions I will be having on the 15th or 20th anniversary, but my love for you guys will never change."

The event concluded with a fireworks show over the Han River accompanied by the band's music.

BTS's 10th Anniversary Festa, a two-week celebration that runs until June 25, is being held jointly with the Seoul metropolitan government under the slogan "BTS Presents Everywhere."

Several locations around Seoul have been lit in purple including City Hall, Namsan Seoul Tower, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the 123-story Lotte World Tower and bridges across the Han River.

The Seoul government handed out a map of 13 BTS-related locations around the city on Saturday, highlighting filming locations for videos and spots the band members frequented.

BTS released a new single, "Take Two," ahead of the 10th-anniversary celebration. The song is an ode to their fans, and celebrates the group's "second chapter," according to a statement from their label Big Hit Music.

The band also released a trailer for their book Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS on Wednesday. It will be released in July.