BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series

Jungkook will perform as part of the "Good Morning America" summer concert series. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook will kick off Good Morning America's 2023 summer concert series. The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, was announced Friday as part of this year's lineup. Advertisement

Jungkook will perform July 14, the same day as the release of his solo single "Seven."

The lineup also includes Fitz and the Tantrums; Carly Rae Jepsen; Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe and Remy Ma; Hozier; Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt.

Rhymes, Fat Joe and Ma will perform a special tribute celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The GMA summer concert series schedule is as follows:

July 14 - Jungkook

July 28 - Fitz and the Tantrums

Aug. 10 - Carly Rae Jepsen

Aug. 11 - Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe and Remy Ma

Aug. 18 - Hozier

Aug. 25 - Tim McGraw

Sept. 1 - Sam Hunt

Jungkook previously performed with BTS as part of GMA's 2021 summer concert series.

Today is also hosting a summer concert series featuring the Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Kim Petras, Karol G, K-pop stars Twice and other artists. Twice performed on the show Wednesday.