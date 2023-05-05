Trending
May 5, 2023 / 11:05 AM

Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Twice will perform as part of the "Today" summer concert series. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Twice will perform as part of the "Today" summer concert series. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Today has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 summer concert series.

Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G, Kelly Clarkson and other artists will perform at Today Plaza this summer as part of Today's annual Citi Concert Series.

Jonas Brothers will kick off the shows May 2.

Petras, Big Time Rush, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Karol G will perform in June.

K-pop stars Twice will take the stage July 5. Dan + Shay and Renée Rapp will also perform in July.

Kelsea Ballerini and Darius Rucker are scheduled for August and September, respectively. Today has yet to announce dates for Clarkson and Jon Batiste.

Here's the full schedule for the Today summer concert series:

May

May 12 - Jonas Brothers

June

June 2 - Big Time Rush

June 9 - Niall Horan

June 15 - Chance the Rapper

June 23 - Kim Petras

June 30 - Karol G

July

July 5 - Twice

July 21 - Dan + Shay

July 28 - Renée Rapp

August

Aug. 11 - Kelsea Ballerini

September

Sept. 1 - Darius Rucker

TBA

Kelly Clarkson

Jon Batiste

