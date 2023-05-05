Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series

May 5 (UPI) -- Today has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 summer concert series.
Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G, Kelly Clarkson and other artists will perform at Today Plaza this summer as part of Today's annual Citi Concert Series.
Jonas Brothers will kick off the shows May 2.
Petras, Big Time Rush, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Karol G will perform in June.
K-pop stars Twice will take the stage July 5. Dan + Shay and Renée Rapp will also perform in July.
Kelsea Ballerini and Darius Rucker are scheduled for August and September, respectively. Today has yet to announce dates for Clarkson and Jon Batiste.
Here's the full schedule for the Today summer concert series:
May
May 12 - Jonas Brothers
June
June 2 - Big Time Rush
June 9 - Niall Horan
June 15 - Chance the Rapper
June 23 - Kim Petras
June 30 - Karol G
July
July 5 - Twice
July 21 - Dan + Shay
July 28 - Renée Rapp
August
Aug. 11 - Kelsea Ballerini
September
Sept. 1 - Darius Rucker
TBA
Kelly Clarkson
Jon Batiste