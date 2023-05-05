1/3

Lindsay Arnold welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Sam Cusick. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is a mom of two. The 29-year-old professional dancer recently welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Sam Cusick. Advertisement

Arnold shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Cusick with their baby girl in the delivery room. Arnold gave birth via C-section.

"Baby girl is here and we are so in love," she captioned the post. "mama and baby are healthy and we are soaking up every minute with our little piece of Heaven. thank you for all the love we will share more soon."

Fellow DWTS pros Peta Murgatroyd, Witney Carson and Jenna Johnson were among those to congratulate Arnold in the comments.

Advertisement

"Oh My Goshhhhhh the princess has arrived!!" Murgatroyd wrote.

"Can't wait to meet her!!!" Carson added.

"SHE IS PERFECT!!!!! So proud of you," Johnson said.

Arnold and Cusick married in June 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Sage, in November 2020.

Arnold announced in October that she was expecting her second child after fertility struggles.

"Baby #2 coming May 2023," she said on Instagram at the time. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister."

Arnold has appeared as in 10 seasons of DWTS. She was last partnered with The Bachelor star Matt James in Season 30.

News broke this week that the dance competition series will return to ABC for Season 32 after airing for one season on Disney+.