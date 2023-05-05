Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 5, 2023 / 9:50 AM

'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love'

By Annie Martin
1/3
Lindsay Arnold welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Sam Cusick. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lindsay Arnold welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Sam Cusick. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is a mom of two.

The 29-year-old professional dancer recently welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Sam Cusick.

Advertisement

Arnold shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Cusick with their baby girl in the delivery room. Arnold gave birth via C-section.

"Baby girl is here and we are so in love," she captioned the post. "mama and baby are healthy and we are soaking up every minute with our little piece of Heaven. thank you for all the love we will share more soon."

Fellow DWTS pros Peta Murgatroyd, Witney Carson and Jenna Johnson were among those to congratulate Arnold in the comments.

Advertisement

"Oh My Goshhhhhh the princess has arrived!!" Murgatroyd wrote.

"Can't wait to meet her!!!" Carson added.

"SHE IS PERFECT!!!!! So proud of you," Johnson said.

Arnold and Cusick married in June 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Sage, in November 2020.

Arnold announced in October that she was expecting her second child after fertility struggles.

"Baby #2 coming May 2023," she said on Instagram at the time. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister."

Arnold has appeared as in 10 seasons of DWTS. She was last partnered with The Bachelor star Matt James in Season 30.

News broke this week that the dance competition series will return to ABC for Season 32 after airing for one season on Disney+.

Read More

Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony 'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer Chanel Iman expecting third child, her first with Davon Godchaux What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
Entertainment News // 5 minutes ago
Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson and other artists will perform as part of the "Today" summer concert series.
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 6 minutes ago
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
May 5 (UPI) -- Several drag stars and allies will perform -- live and in pre-taped appearances -- on Sunday on the "Drag Isn't Dangerous" Telethon.
'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child
Entertainment News // 48 minutes ago
'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child
May 5 (UPI) -- Lauren Collins, who played Paige Michalchuk on "Degrassi: The Next Generation," welcomed a son with her husband, Jonathan Malen.
Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony
May 5 (UPI) -- Carrie Fisher received a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star with her daughter, Billie Lourd, and "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill in attendance.
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subract' album
Music // 1 hour ago
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subract' album
May 5 (UPI) -- After winning a victory in a copyright case, Ed Sheeran releases his XX studio album "Subtract."
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
TV // 6 hours ago
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- Rebecca Ferguson discusses the themes of her new sci-fi show, "Silo," premiering Friday on Apple TV+, and its physical demands, too.
Famous birthdays for May 5: Henry Cavill, Nathan Chen
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 5: Henry Cavill, Nathan Chen
May 5 (UPI) -- Actor Henry Cavill turns 40 and American figure skater Nathan Chen turns 24, among the famous birthdays for May 5.
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
May 4 (UPI) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tom Petty now has a posthumous honorary degree from the University of Florida.
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
TV // 18 hours ago
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
May 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel" on Thursday. The food show premieres May 23 and deals with subjects like fats, carbs, chocolate and more.
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
TV // 19 hours ago
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
May 4 (UPI) -- Fox announced the 12 contestants for "Stars on Mars," a reality TV competition hosted by William Shatner. It premieres on June 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement