May 2, 2023 / 12:15 PM

Jonas Brothers to perform five albums per night on new tour

By Annie Martin
The Jonas Brothers will perform across North America on a new tour beginning in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Jonas Brothers will perform across North America on a new tour beginning in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers are going on tour in 2023.

The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, announced a new North American tour on Tuesday.

The tour begins Aug. 12 in the Bronx, N.Y., and ends Oct. 14 in Miami. Tickets go on sale May 12, with pre-sales from Citi and Verizon to begin Wednesday. Fans can also register for the Verified Fan pre-sale, which starts May 9.

The Jonas Brothers said they will perform five albums per night on the tour. The group has released five albums thus far, and will release a sixth album, The Album, on May 12.

Here's the full list of dates for the Jonas Brothers' new tour:

Aug. 12 - Bronx, N.Y., at Yankee Stadium

Aug. 13 - Bronx, N.Y., at Yankee Stadium

Aug. 15 - Boston, at TD Garden

Aug. 17 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 19 - Toronto, at Rogers Centre

Aug. 22 - Indianapolis, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 24 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 25 - Chicago, at Wrigley Field

Aug. 27 - St. Louis, at Enterprise Center

Aug. 30 - Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

Sept. 1 - St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 3 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Sept. 6 - Phoenix, at Footprint Center

Sept. 8 - Las Vegas, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 9 - Los Angeles, at Dodger Stadium

Sept. 11 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Sept. 14 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Sept. 16 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

Sept. 18 - Cleveland, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 21 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 22 - Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 23 - Washington, at Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 26 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

Sept. 28 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Sept. 30 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Oct. 1 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Oct. 3 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

Oct. 5 - San Antonio, at AT&T Center

Oct. 7 - Houston, at Toyota Center

Oct. 9 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10 - Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena

Oct. 12 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Oct. 13 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

Oct. 14 - Miami, at Kaseya Center

