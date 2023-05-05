Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 5, 2023 / 9:34 AM

Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony

By Annie Martin
1/5
Billie Lourd attends Carrie Fisher's posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Billie Lourd attends Carrie Fisher's posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Late actress Carrie Fisher is the latest performer to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fisher received the posthumous honor Thursday in recognition of her contributions to film.

Advertisement

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, and Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill were among those at the ceremony, which took place on Star Wars Day, a yearly celebration of the Star Wars franchise.

Lourd wore a dress featuring an image of Fisher as her Star Wars character, Princess Leia. In her speech, Lourd said that Fisher's legacy lives on in people's love for Leia, something she is also sharing with her children.

"I feel so lucky that even thought they won't get to meet my mom, they will get to know a piece of her through Leia," Lourd said of her kids. "And I will get to tell them that the little lady in the TV is my Momby, their Grandmomby."

"I can't wait to bring my kids here when they're old enough to understand how cool it is," she added.

Advertisement

Hamill remembered Fisher as "our princess" and a "gorgeously, ferociously independent take-charge woman who took our breath away."

Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016. Fisher's mom and Lourd's grandmother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later at age 84.

Lourd has since welcomed two children, Jackson Joanne and Kingston Fisher, with her husband, Austen Rydell.

Fisher's siblings were not invited to Thursday's ceremony, a decision that Lourd addressed in a statement Wednesday.

Carrie Fisher posthumously receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill joins Billie Lourd, the daughter of actress Carrie Fisher (R), during a posthumous unveiling ceremony honoring Fisher with the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 4, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Billie Lourd: Carrie Fisher's siblings 'know why' they weren't invited to Walk of Fame event 'One Piece' creator gives update on live-action series: 'We're in the final process' 'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
Entertainment News // 5 minutes ago
Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson and other artists will perform as part of the "Today" summer concert series.
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 6 minutes ago
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
May 5 (UPI) -- Several drag stars and allies will perform -- live and in pre-taped appearances -- on Sunday on the "Drag Isn't Dangerous" Telethon.
'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child
Entertainment News // 48 minutes ago
'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child
May 5 (UPI) -- Lauren Collins, who played Paige Michalchuk on "Degrassi: The Next Generation," welcomed a son with her husband, Jonathan Malen.
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love'
May 5 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Sam Cusick.
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subract' album
Music // 1 hour ago
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subract' album
May 5 (UPI) -- After winning a victory in a copyright case, Ed Sheeran releases his XX studio album "Subtract."
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
TV // 6 hours ago
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- Rebecca Ferguson discusses the themes of her new sci-fi show, "Silo," premiering Friday on Apple TV+, and its physical demands, too.
Famous birthdays for May 5: Henry Cavill, Nathan Chen
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 5: Henry Cavill, Nathan Chen
May 5 (UPI) -- Actor Henry Cavill turns 40 and American figure skater Nathan Chen turns 24, among the famous birthdays for May 5.
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
May 4 (UPI) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tom Petty now has a posthumous honorary degree from the University of Florida.
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
TV // 18 hours ago
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
May 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel" on Thursday. The food show premieres May 23 and deals with subjects like fats, carbs, chocolate and more.
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
TV // 19 hours ago
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
May 4 (UPI) -- Fox announced the 12 contestants for "Stars on Mars," a reality TV competition hosted by William Shatner. It premieres on June 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement