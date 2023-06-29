Trending
June 29, 2023 / 12:55 PM

BTS member Jungkook to release 'Seven' solo single

By Annie Martin
Jungkook will release the solo single "Seven" in July. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Jungkook will release the solo single "Seven" in July. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook has announced a new solo single.

The 25-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, will release the song "Seven" in July.

"Seven" is described as an invigorating summer song that conveys the full breadth of Jungkook's charm.

"We hope that 'Seven' will bring your summer fun to the next level," BTS' agency, Big Hit Music, said in a statement.

Jungkook will release "Seven" on July 14.

"Seven" will be Jungkook's first solo single of 2023. The singer released two solo singles, "Stay Alive" and "Dreamers," in 2022. He also released the song "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group celebrated its 10th anniversary with its annual Festa celebration in Seoul this month.

BTS has officially been on hiatus since October as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

