Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 20, 2023 / 11:29 AM

'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' with Mark Rylance to begin production

By Annie Martin
Mark Rylance appears as Thomas Cromwell in "Wolf Hall." The series will return with a sequel, "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light." Photo courtesy of BBC
Mark Rylance appears as Thomas Cromwell in "Wolf Hall." The series will return with a sequel, "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light." Photo courtesy of BBC

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Mark Rylance will return to star in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, a sequel to the series Wolf Hall.

BBC announced in a press release Monday that Rylance and Damian Lewis will reprise their roles as Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII in the show.

Advertisement

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light is based on the final novel in Hilary Mantel's historical fiction book series. The sequel will begin production shortly and air on BBC One in the United Kingdom and PBS Masterpiece in the United States.

Peter Straughan and Peter Kosminsky will return as writer and director, with Colin Callender's Playground and Company Pictures as producers.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light "will trace the final four years of Cromwell's life, completing his journey from self-made man to the most feared, influential figure of his time. Cromwell is as complex as he is unforgettable: a politician and a fixer, a diplomat and a father, a man who both defied and defined his age."

Returning cast members also include Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Wolsey, Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour and Lilit Lesser as Princess Mary.

Advertisement

"The Mirror and the Light picks up exactly where Wolf Hall ended, with the execution of Henry VIII's second wife, Anne Boleyn.

"I'm overjoyed to be able to reunite the extraordinary cast we were lucky enough to assemble for Wolf Hall, led by the brilliant Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis, with the original creative team or Gavin Finney (DOP), Pat Campbell (Designer) and Joanna Eatwell (Costume Designer).

"We are all determined to complete what we started -- and to honour the final novel written by one of the greatest literary figures of our age, Hilary Mantel," Kosminsky said in a statement.

The original Wolf Hall premiered in 2015 and was nominated for eight awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato recruits Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel for holiday special
TV // 34 minutes ago
Demi Lovato recruits Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel for holiday special
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel, Tiffany Haddish and other stars will join Demi Lovato in "A Very Demi Holiday Special" on Roku.
'Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' to premiere Feb. 25
TV // 3 hours ago
'Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' to premiere Feb. 25
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" spinoff, "The Ones Who Live," is set to premiere Feb. 25 on AMC.
Emma Stone to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 2
TV // 23 hours ago
Emma Stone to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 2
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has been booked to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 2.
'SNL:' Jason Momoa plays drunk pilot, raps about Rome TikTok trend
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL:' Jason Momoa plays drunk pilot, raps about Rome TikTok trend
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" in New York this weekend.
Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
TV // 1 day ago
Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
NEW YORK, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Sarah Gibbs and Mark Barlow told UPI that Jeremy Renner's narration of their new docu-series, "Incredible Animal Journeys," was pitch-perfect because he saw his own struggles reflected in those of the wildlife.
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
TV // 1 day ago
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Weird Al Yankovic and Finn Wolfhard are among the guest stars who voice new characters in the anime series, "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off."
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered a second spinoff for its Bosch crime drama franchise, based on the works of bestselling author Michael Connelly.
Golden Globes to air on CBS, Paramount+ on Jan. 7
TV // 2 days ago
Golden Globes to air on CBS, Paramount+ on Jan. 7
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The next Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7.
Showrunner: 'Monarch' more than Godzilla stomping through cities each week
TV // 3 days ago
Showrunner: 'Monarch' more than Godzilla stomping through cities each week
NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Showrunner Chris Black says "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" needs more than terrifying giant beasts to sustain a 10-hour television series. It also must have a compelling story and characters about whom viewers care.
'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special' to air on AMC+ Dec. 13
TV // 3 days ago
'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special' to air on AMC+ Dec. 13
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special" is set to premiere Dec. 13 on AMC+ and IFC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement