Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 9:03 AM

Suki Waterhouse confirms pregnancy, expecting child with Robert Pattinson

By Annie Martin
Suki Waterhouse confirmed she is expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Suki Waterhouse confirmed she is expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Suki Waterhouse is going to be a mom.

The 31-year-old singer, model and actress is expecting her first child with her partner, actor Robert Pattinson.

Advertisement

Waterhouse confirmed the news Sunday during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the star said before opening her coat to show her baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working," she jokingly added.

Speculation about Waterhouse's pregnancy started earlier this month after the actress was spotted on a hike with Pattinson, 37, in Los Angeles.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first linked in July 2018. The couple attended the Met Gala together in May of this year.

Waterhouse previously dated actors Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna, while Pattinson had relationships with actress Kristen Stewart and singer FKA twigs.

Waterhouse most recently starred in Daisy Jones & the Six, while Pattinson last appeared in The Batman.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rachel Zegler recalls meeting Jennifer Lawrence: 'She's the loveliest person'
Entertainment News // 20 minutes ago
Rachel Zegler recalls meeting Jennifer Lawrence: 'She's the loveliest person'
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" star Rachel Zegler described meeting Jennifer Lawrence, who starred in the original films.
NewJeans, Stray Kids perform at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 1 hour ago
NewJeans, Stray Kids perform at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars NewJeans and Stray Kids performed and won awards at the Billboard Music Awards.
Nicolas Cage exorcized his 'meme-ification' in 'Dream Scenario'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Nicolas Cage exorcized his 'meme-ification' in 'Dream Scenario'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage said he related to his "Dream Scenario" character because he felt "meme-ified" by YouTube videos of his most outrageous performances. The film is in limited release and expanding Wednesday.
Bradley Cooper almost messed up pivotal 'Maestro' conducting scene
Movies // 2 hours ago
Bradley Cooper almost messed up pivotal 'Maestro' conducting scene
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan discuss making "Maestro," in theaters Wednesday, including Cooper's struggles to live up to Leonard Bernstein's orchestra conducting.
'Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' to premiere Feb. 25
TV // 2 hours ago
'Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' to premiere Feb. 25
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" spinoff, "The Ones Who Live," is set to premiere Feb. 25 on AMC.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Ming-Na Wen, Joe Walsh
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Ming-Na Wen, Joe Walsh
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Actor Ming-Na Wen turns 60 and rocker Joe Walsh turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 20.
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 13 hours ago
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Billboard Music Awards was held in an online ceremony Sunday night, with winners including Taylor Swift, with 10 awards, including top artist; and Morgan Wallen, with 11 awards.
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office with $44M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office with $44M
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emma Stone to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 2
TV // 22 hours ago
Emma Stone to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 2
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has been booked to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 2.
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Dana Carvey is thanking well-wishers for their support after the death of his 32-year-old son from an overdose last week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement